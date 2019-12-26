Zcoin Achieves Market Cap of $26.13 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00039506 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, QBTC, Bittrex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.01743155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.02596581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00555369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00625177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00061987 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00383044 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,107,743 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Huobi, Binance, CryptoBridge, QBTC, CoinExchange, Indodax, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Koinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.