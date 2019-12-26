Zacks: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMF. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 6,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531. The company has a market cap of $334.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

