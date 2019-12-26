Zacks: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 243,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at $3,920,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.15. 139,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $298.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

