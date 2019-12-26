Zacks: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Given $7.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CYCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. 85,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

