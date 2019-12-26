Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 345,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

