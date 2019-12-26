Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 158,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

