Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.26. Mastercraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercraft Boat.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MCFT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,839. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $296.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 229,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.