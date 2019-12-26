Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will report sales of $130.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.70 million and the lowest is $129.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $60.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $391.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $514.57 million, with estimates ranging from $491.16 million to $534.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $1,205,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $11,452,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,970. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -512.85, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

