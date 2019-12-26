Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.02. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,711. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.