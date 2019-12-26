Zacks: Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Given $13.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKDA shares. ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,780. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

