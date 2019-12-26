Zacks: Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report sales of $378.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.63 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $235.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 795,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,463,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,438,000 after acquiring an additional 751,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

