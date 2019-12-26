Zacks: Analysts Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 262.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

