Zacks: Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.08. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $115.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,309. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 279.2% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

