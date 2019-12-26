Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post sales of $23.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.21 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $15.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $58.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 million to $99.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $135.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MacroGenics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MacroGenics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

