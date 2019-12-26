Zacks: Analysts Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.52. Godaddy posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $52,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,798 shares in the company, valued at $734,543.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Godaddy by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,104. Godaddy has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $82.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.67.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

