Zacks: Analysts Expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in EZCORP by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 43.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. 11,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,830. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $371.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.66.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

