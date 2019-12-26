Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Hologic posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 374,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 708,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 363,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 317,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

