Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Dmc Global also posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 448,122 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Dmc Global by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 326,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 106,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

