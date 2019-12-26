XRP (XRP) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Braziliex, Bitsane and BitFlip. XRP has a total market cap of $8.27 billion and $1.18 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,146,262 coins and its circulating supply is 43,319,477,613 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Coindeal, Bitso, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, CEX.IO, Bitinka, FCoin, Exmo, Gate.io, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Upbit, Bitbns, BitMarket, Zebpay, DigiFinex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bits Blockchain, Braziliex, ZB.COM, Bitbank, OKEx, ABCC, BTC Markets, RippleFox, Cryptomate, Exrates, CoinBene, MBAex, Coinhub, Bithumb, WazirX, Fatbtc, Kuna, Gatehub, DragonEX, BtcTurk, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Coinone, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Liquid, Bitsane, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, Vebitcoin, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, Korbit, Cryptohub, Ripple China, Altcoin Trader, BitBay, BCEX, Kraken, Stellarport, GOPAX, C2CX, Bitlish, Covesting, Bitstamp, OTCBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Indodax, Independent Reserve, Poloniex, Koinex, LakeBTC, Coinsquare and B2BX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

