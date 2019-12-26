World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.78 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $154.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.36 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $137.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $608.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.62 million to $618.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $663.34 million, with estimates ranging from $626.77 million to $699.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

WRLD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 93,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $677.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $175.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.