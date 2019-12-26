World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $154.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.36 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $137.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $608.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.62 million to $618.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $663.34 million, with estimates ranging from $626.77 million to $699.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

WRLD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 93,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $677.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $175.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.