Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.65

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and traded as high as $47.72. Winpak shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 11,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.80.

The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.60.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

