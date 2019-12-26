Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.99. The stock had a trading volume of 103,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,642. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,974,000 after buying an additional 556,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,841,000 after acquiring an additional 729,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

