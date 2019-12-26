Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, approximately 69 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.