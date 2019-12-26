Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $632.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.70 million and the highest is $648.17 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $646.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,414. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

