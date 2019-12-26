Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/17/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $95.00 to $120.00.

12/9/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/26/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $109.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

11/20/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.86. 1,096,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,137. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937 shares in the company, valued at $73,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.