Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Acquires $684,799.80 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 137,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $684,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,184 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $840,883.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,785 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,075.10.

On Friday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 404,386 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,184.38.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 126,075 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $610,203.00.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $5.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 96.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 62.6% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,181,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 454,994 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 147.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.