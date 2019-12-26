VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. VirnetX shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 22,095 shares changing hands.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VirnetX by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 124,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VirnetX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VirnetX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.