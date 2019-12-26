Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.03

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and traded as low as $6.26. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 120,392 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

