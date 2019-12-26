Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Vereit posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vereit.

Get Vereit alerts:

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 475,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,332. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 59.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366,122 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,592,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,466,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,390,000 after buying an additional 9,453,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 569.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,350,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 6,252,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.