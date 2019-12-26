VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.96, 11,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 200,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index stock. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the quarter. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index accounts for approximately 0.1% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 2.69% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.