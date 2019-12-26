UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $753,958.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $753,958.00 and $10.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01196227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

