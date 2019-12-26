Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $528,478.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,283,119.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,598. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,390 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,163,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,121,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

