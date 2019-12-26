Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.27

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $10.59. Uni Select shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 28,400 shares.

UNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $439.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uni Select Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Uni Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

