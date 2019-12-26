Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $820,466.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $820,466.00 and $305,103.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.06110891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Fatbtc, IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Hotbit, LBank, BTC-Alpha and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

