Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

TKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 88,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.68. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 81.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.