Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $185.72

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $185.72 and traded as low as $62.54. Tullow Oil shares last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 6,419,277 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tullow Oil to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 249 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective (down from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 116.29 ($1.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.72. The company has a market capitalization of $895.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

