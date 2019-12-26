TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. TRON has a market capitalization of $901.77 million and approximately $1.10 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, LBank, Livecoin and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01232924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Exmo, Tokenomy, Binance, CoinExchange, DragonEX, IDCM, LiteBit.eu, WazirX, BitFlip, LATOKEN, OEX, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, OTCBTC, Mercatox, DDEX, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bithumb, CoinEgg, Ovis, Gate.io, CoinBene, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, Zebpay, Tidex, BitForex, Braziliex, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Coinrail, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, LBank, ChaoEX, YoBit, Liquid, Liqui, Kucoin, Huobi, Cryptopia, Rfinex, Exrates, Bibox, DigiFinex, Coinnest, Allcoin, Livecoin, Indodax and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

