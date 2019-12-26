Traceability Chain (TAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,260.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,260.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00328043 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013906 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003650 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015031 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

