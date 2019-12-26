Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.83 ($66.08).

Get Total alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.53 and its 200-day moving average is €47.34. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.