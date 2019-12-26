TOP (TOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $103,320.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01210050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,451,393,200 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

