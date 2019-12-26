The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.41

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.41 and traded as high as $84.74. The Medicines shares last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 653,580 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Medicines by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

About The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO)

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

