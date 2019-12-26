TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Down 2.3%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,290 ($16.97) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.97), 21,719 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 44,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.36).

TBCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.19.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

