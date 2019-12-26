Syscoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $179,755.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Upbit. Syscoin has a total market cap of $11.37 million and $179,755.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00557630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,201,616 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Sistemkoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

