SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $424,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $26,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,789 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,331. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.60. SVMK has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

