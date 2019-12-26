Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Sterling Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on SBT. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,096. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $394.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

