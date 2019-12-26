Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 15th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $28.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

