Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $8.30 Average PT from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

