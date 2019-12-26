SONM Hits Market Cap of $3.66 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. SONM has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $55,438.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SONM has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Binance, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.io . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx, IDEX, COSS, Liqui, Kucoin, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

