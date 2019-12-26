Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLNO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $46,736.91. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.