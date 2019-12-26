SocialCoin Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 101.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $3,064.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 95.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

